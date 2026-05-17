Nuno Tavares News: Will miss Pisa contest

Tavares registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won) and five crosses (one accurate) and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Roma.

Tavares had an okay showing in the final third, leading his club in deliveries, but with little accuracy, and had more than a few issues on the other end. He'll skip the season finale due to yellow-card accumulation. Luca Pellegrini will likely take his place versus Pisa. Tavares has had a seesawing role this campaign, featuring 23 times (17 starts), failing to pick up any assists after recording eight last year, totaling 99 crosses (21 accurate), 30 tackles, 18 interceptions and 13 clearances and helping secure three clean sheets.