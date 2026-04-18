Nuno Tavares News: Wins three tackles against Napoli

Tavares had two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created and won three of four tackles in Saturday's 2-0 win over Napoli.

Tavares wasn't as busy in the final third as in the last couple of matches, but generated the game-sealing goal by tilting the field with a bursting run. He has sent in at least one cross in the last 10 rounds, piling up 55 (11 on target), adding eight shots (one on target), 12 chances created and 18 tackles (eight won) during that stretch. This marked his seventh consecutive match with at least one clearance, for a total of 20, with three clean sheets over that span. Instead, he ended a five-game streak with one or more interceptions.