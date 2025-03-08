Obafemi Awodesu News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Awodesu registered seven clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 9th minute.

Awodesu kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first in the MLS as well. He made seven clearances, won one duel and intercepted one pass on the defensive end. He also picked up a yellow card in his second straight match, so he will need to start playing a cleaner game.