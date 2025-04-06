Obafemi Awodesu News: Makes four clearances in victory

Awodesu had four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Awodesu's season-low production of clearances was enough for him to earn his third clean sheet in seven matches played this season. Additionally, he led his team with 68 accurate passes as they dominated possession in Saturday's clash. He has been Houston's most consistent defender lately, although his value comes mainly from his defensive work since he rarely leaves his own half of the pitch.