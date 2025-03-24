Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Obafemi Awodesu headshot

Obafemi Awodesu News: Stalwart defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Awodesu registered one tackle (zero won), 11 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Awodesu led the Houston defense to their second clean sheet of the season by making a team-high 11 clearances Saturday in a 0-0 draw versus Seattle. Through five appearances (five starts), the central defender is averaging 8.8 clearances per appearances, while playing the full 90 minutes in each fixture.

Obafemi Awodesu
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now