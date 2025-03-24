Obafemi Awodesu News: Stalwart defensive performance
Awodesu registered one tackle (zero won), 11 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Awodesu led the Houston defense to their second clean sheet of the season by making a team-high 11 clearances Saturday in a 0-0 draw versus Seattle. Through five appearances (five starts), the central defender is averaging 8.8 clearances per appearances, while playing the full 90 minutes in each fixture.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now