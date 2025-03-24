Obafemi Awodesu News: Stalwart defensive performance

Awodesu registered one tackle (zero won), 11 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Awodesu led the Houston defense to their second clean sheet of the season by making a team-high 11 clearances Saturday in a 0-0 draw versus Seattle. Through five appearances (five starts), the central defender is averaging 8.8 clearances per appearances, while playing the full 90 minutes in each fixture.