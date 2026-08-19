Obed Vargas headshot

Obed Vargas Injury: Left out for tactical reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Vargas (undisclosed) was left out of Atletico Madrid's squad for Wednesday's season opener against Malaga for tactical reasons, with his future at the club uncertain.

Vargas made 12 La Liga appearances for Atletico last season, contributing an assist, and also featured three times for Mexico at this summer's World Cup. His exclusion from the squad raises questions about his standing under Diego Simeone as the new campaign gets underway. Vargas is expected to face an uncertain path back into regular contention given the circumstances surrounding his omission. His situation will be one to monitor as speculation about his future continues.

Obed Vargas
Atlético Madrid
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