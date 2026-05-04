Obed Vargas News: First La Liga goal contribution
Vargas assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.
Vargas slid the ball across the top of the box Saturday to setup the opening goal of Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory at Valencia. The assist marked the first La Liga goal contribution for the 20-year old midfielder who moved from Seattle to Madrid during the winter transfer window. Vargas has excelled at breaking up play in Spain, recording 18 tackles (11 won), seven interceptions and eight clearances across his first eight appearances (five starts).
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