Obed Vargas headshot

Obed Vargas News: Notches assist, sees yellow in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Vargas created two chances and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville SC. He also made five clearances, won two tackles, and picked up a yellow card.

Vargas notched his first assist of the season and also did a stellar job defensively in the midfield to help Seattle pick up their second straight shutout win. Look for another all-around effort in Saturday's upcoming road clash with Colorado.

Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
