Obed Vargas News: Notches assist, sees yellow in win
Vargas created two chances and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville SC. He also made five clearances, won two tackles, and picked up a yellow card.
Vargas notched his first assist of the season and also did a stellar job defensively in the midfield to help Seattle pick up their second straight shutout win. Look for another all-around effort in Saturday's upcoming road clash with Colorado.
