Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Available for Saturday

Nwobodo (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Nwobodo is finally seeing the update he has been waiting for, as the midfielder has been cleared for action after time out due to a hamstring injury. He did start in five of his six appearances before the injury and will look to immediately earn that spot back when he takes the field.