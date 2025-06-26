Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Forced off injured

Nwobodo (undisclosed) was forced off in the 40th minute of Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Montreal due to an injury.

Nwobodo suffered an injury in Wednesday's game and was forced off right before halftime. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury, as coach Pat Noonan reportedly couldn't provide an update on the issue and no one knows exactly what he suffered. Nwobodo is a regular starter for Cincinnati and his potential absence will have to be covered, with Brian Anunga likely stepping into the midfield until he returns to full fitness.