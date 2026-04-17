Obinna Nwobodo headshot

Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Out with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Nwobodo has sustained a leg injury that will prevent him from playing for an undisclosed period, according to the MLS injury report.

Nwobodo's absence is a blow to the team's midfield, given his occasional passing and defensive contribution in prior performances. With Nwobodo out, Samuel Gidi and Pavel Bucha are expected to retain their places in the starting squad. Nwobodo's leg injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the player, who had struggled to find consistency over the 2025 season.

Obinna Nwobodo
FC Cincinnati
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