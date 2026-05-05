Obinna Nwobodo headshot

Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Nwobodo (leg) is back in training, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Nwobodo had to miss the past few weeks with a leg injury but is looking to be an option for their next match, as he has returned to full training. His addition back to the team will be a good source of depth with his thre starts in six appearances, although the midfielder is still looking for his first goal contribution of the season.

Obinna Nwobodo
FC Cincinnati
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