Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Returns to training
Nwobodo (leg) is back in training, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.
Nwobodo had to miss the past few weeks with a leg injury but is looking to be an option for their next match, as he has returned to full training. His addition back to the team will be a good source of depth with his thre starts in six appearances, although the midfielder is still looking for his first goal contribution of the season.
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