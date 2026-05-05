Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Returns to training

Nwobodo (leg) is back in training, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Nwobodo had to miss the past few weeks with a leg injury but is looking to be an option for their next match, as he has returned to full training. His addition back to the team will be a good source of depth with his thre starts in six appearances, although the midfielder is still looking for his first goal contribution of the season.