Obinna Nwobodo headshot

Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Trains to side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Nwobodo (hamstring) is training to the side, according to Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.

Nwobodo is seeing some improvements but isn't fit enough to train with the squad, as he was only off to the side Tuesday. This leaves him likely still outside of the picture for Saturday. However, if he trains within the next few days with the squad, he could be considered fit enough to make the team sheet.

Obinna Nwobodo
FC Cincinnati
