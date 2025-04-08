Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Trains to side
Nwobodo (hamstring) is training to the side, according to Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.
Nwobodo is seeing some improvements but isn't fit enough to train with the squad, as he was only off to the side Tuesday. This leaves him likely still outside of the picture for Saturday. However, if he trains within the next few days with the squad, he could be considered fit enough to make the team sheet.
