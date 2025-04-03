Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Won't fave Revs

Nwobodo (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against New England, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Nwobodo will not be an option for the club's match Saturday after his early exit from their last contest, as the midfielder has already been ruled out due to the hamstring injury. The club has yet to give a further analysis on his injury, hoping he can make a return soon.