Obinna Nwobodo News: Inks extension

Nwobodo has signed an extension with Cincinnati, accoridng to his club.

Nwobodo is going to be sticking around Cincinnati for a few more seasons to come, with the midfielder inking an extension through 2027, with an option for the 2028 season. This comes after earning a starting role immediately after joining the club in 2022, starting in 94 of his 99 league appearances since joining the club, notching two goals and six assists in that time. That said, he will likely see a starting role throughout his extension.