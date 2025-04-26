Fantasy Soccer
Obinna Nwobodo News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Nwobodo (hamstring) is available as a substitute in Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City,

Nwobodo registered six appearances as a defensive midfielder before missing the past three weeks due to a muscle problem. His return strengthens the squad's central zone, although he's not consistently reliable for attacking production. He's expected to contend with Pavel Bucha and Brian Anunga in future games.

