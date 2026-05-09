Obinna Nwobodo News: On bench Saturday

Nwobodo (leg) is among the substitutes for Saturday's meeting with Charlotte.

Nwobodo hasn't played since April 11, so he's now expected to make a gradual return to action if he avoids any injury setbacks. He should be used as a central midfielder, in which case he'll be a potential source of passes and defensive stats but could commit some fouls as was the trend before his absence. He'll challenge Samuel Gidi and Gerardo Valenzuela for starting spots in the future.