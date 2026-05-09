Obinna Nwobodo headshot

Obinna Nwobodo News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Nwobodo (leg) is among the substitutes for Saturday's meeting with Charlotte.

Nwobodo hasn't played since April 11, so he's now expected to make a gradual return to action if he avoids any injury setbacks. He should be used as a central midfielder, in which case he'll be a potential source of passes and defensive stats but could commit some fouls as was the trend before his absence. He'll challenge Samuel Gidi and Gerardo Valenzuela for starting spots in the future.

Obinna Nwobodo
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obinna Nwobodo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obinna Nwobodo See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024