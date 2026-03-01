Obinna Nwobodo News: Three shots Saturday
Nwobodo had three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Minnesota United.
Nwobodo subbed onto the pitch in the 69th minute to replace Gerardo Valenzuela, yet he still managed to lead the team with three shots. He put one of those shots on target and he also recorded one accurate cross in his productive bench appearance.
