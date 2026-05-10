Odilon Kossounou Injury: Subs in and out against Milan
Kossounou played about 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's victory over Milan because of a thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.
Kossounou relieved Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) early in the second half but bowed out a few minutes later due to a muscular problem and will be examined before next week's home contest versus Bologna. Honest Ahanor and Marten De Roon would be the next men up in the back if Scalvini, Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti (thigh) didn't recover.
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