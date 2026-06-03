Odilon Kossounou Injury: Trains separately ahead of WC
Kossounou (thigh) has been training separately from the rest of the Ivory Coast squad and is unlikely to be available for Thursday's friendly against France, according to Daniel Navas of Dsports.
Kossounou had already been ruled out of Atalanta's final two matches of the season with a grade one biceps femoris strain, making his ability to train fully with the national team a concern heading into the World Cup. The center-back contributed to four clean sheets across 29 appearances including 20 starts this season, posting 29 tackles, 22 interceptions and 55 clearances before the injury struck. Ivory Coast open their World Cup campaign against Ecuador in Philadelphia on June 14, leaving limited time for Kossounou to prove his fitness before the tournament begins. Should he be unable to recover in time, Wilfried Singo is expected to start in his place at center-back.
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