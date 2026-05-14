Odilon Kossounou headshot

Odilon Kossounou Injury: Will skip the last two tilts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Kossounou is nursing a grade one biceps femoris strain, Mediaset reported.

Kossounou isn't dealing with an overly concerning problem, but he won't be able to play in the last two games of the season. He's had an up-and-down year, as he wasn't a regular after AFCON. He has contributed to four clean sheets in 29 appearances (20 starts), recording 29 tackles, 22 interceptions and 55 clearances. Sead Kolasinac, Honest Ahanor and Marten De Roon are the only healthy options in the back at the moment.

Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odilon Kossounou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odilon Kossounou See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
48 days ago
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
191 days ago
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 5, 2019