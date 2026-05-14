Odilon Kossounou Injury: Will skip the last two tilts
Kossounou is nursing a grade one biceps femoris strain, Mediaset reported.
Kossounou isn't dealing with an overly concerning problem, but he won't be able to play in the last two games of the season. He's had an up-and-down year, as he wasn't a regular after AFCON. He has contributed to four clean sheets in 29 appearances (20 starts), recording 29 tackles, 22 interceptions and 55 clearances. Sead Kolasinac, Honest Ahanor and Marten De Roon are the only healthy options in the back at the moment.
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