Odin Bjortuft News: Busy defensively

Bjortuft registered two tackles (two won), six clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Inter Milan.

Bjortuft had everything to do defensively throughout Tuesday's clash, he made six clearances and snuffed out some dangerous chances. In the end it wasn't enough for the clean sheet, but the defender did well to earn all three points and was busy throughout. He will be continually tasked with major volume in the knockout stage.