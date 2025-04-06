Odin Holm News: Records five tackles in loss

Holm registered five tackles, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Holm moved into the starting XI for the first time in his MLS career after being loaned to LAFC from Scottish side Celtic for the 2025 season. In 69 minutes of play, the midfielder demonstrated his qualities by winning six of his eight ground duels and three of his five tackles. He'll look to take advantage of any opportunities he gets if there continues to be rotation in the future.