Odsonne Edouard Injury: Decision coming Saturday
Edouard's status for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG remains undecided, with a decision expected Saturday, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Lensois. "He's been preparing individually all week. We'll wait until tomorrow to make a decision. He's supposed to rejoin the group tomorrow. I can't say more about whether he'll be present. He's an important player for the team and we don't want to take any risk with him"
Edouard left a recent friendly against Sunderland with an adductor problem, and while he's been working individually all week, his involvement remains uncertain heading into the weekend. He was a key part of Lens' attack last season, notching a joint team high 12 goals in league play, and Franjo Ivanovic figures to be the likely option to lead the attack if Edouard is ultimately unavailable. Edouard is expected to have his status clarified once he rejoins the group Saturday.
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