Odsonne Edouard Injury: Missing against PSG
Edouard (groin) is out for Sunday's match against PSG as the club takes his recovery cautiously, according to Actu Ligue 1.
Edouard is not with his team for the Super Cup final on Sunday, as the forward has instead been left out after some concerns of an adductor injury. The club has instead decided to be cautious and hold him out to try to preserve him for the league opener. However, his fitness has yet to be confirmed, so they may be sweating his fitness when facing Auxerre on Aug. 22.
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