Odsonne Edouard Injury: Unlikely for Trophee des Champions
Edouard (groin) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, as he was not training Friday, according to Lensois.com.
Edouard left a recent preparation match against Sunderland with an adductor problem and is set to undergo an MRI scan, raising serious concern about his status. He was a key element of the attack last season, notching a joint team high 12 goals in league play, and newcomer Franjo Ivanovic figures to be the likely option to replace him if he is indeed unavailable for the match.
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