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Odsonne Edouard Injury: Unlikely for Trophee des Champions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Edouard (groin) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, as he was not training Friday, according to Lensois.com.

Edouard left a recent preparation match against Sunderland with an adductor problem and is set to undergo an MRI scan, raising serious concern about his status. He was a key element of the attack last season, notching a joint team high 12 goals in league play, and newcomer Franjo Ivanovic figures to be the likely option to replace him if he is indeed unavailable for the match.

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