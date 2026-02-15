Odsonne Edouard News: Assist against Paris
Edouard assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Paris FC.
February has been a bounce-back month for Edouard, who began his 2026 with a goalless and assistless January. In just two appearances, he logged both a goal and an assist, improving his season's G/A to 11 on 16 shots on goal and 11 chances created.
