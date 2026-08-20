Odsonne Edouard News: Back in the group for opener

Edouard is available for Saturday's season opener against Auxerre, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Madeinlensois. "Edouard, everyone saw him, he was there, he's ready to return to the group."

Edouard had been held out of Sunday's Trophee des Champions final against PSG as a precaution amid concerns over an adductor injury, with the club prioritizing his readiness for the league opener over risking him in that fixture. His return now clears up the lingering doubt about his fitness heading into the new season, giving manager Dino Toppmoller a key attacking option back at his disposal.