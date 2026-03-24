Odsonne Edouard News: Brace in 5-1 win
Edouard scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 5-1 victory over Angers.
Edouard scored a brace for the winning team. It was only the second occasion this season that the 28-year-old scored two or more goals for the side in a single league fixture. With that performance, Edouard became the fourth-highest goal scorer in the league campaign with 12 goals.
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