Odsonne Edouard headshot

Odsonne Edouard News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Edouard scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Monaco.

Edouard volleyed in the opener in the third minute assisted by Adrien Thomasson. Edouard won two duels, but made an error which led to Ansu Fati's winner in the 72nd minute. Edouard has now registered goal contributions in each of his last three games.

Odsonne Edouard
Lens
