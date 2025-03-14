Odsonne Edouard News: Remains out of selection

Edouard has yet to be selected by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, last making a squad in December.

Edouard isn't injured, as van Nistelrooy has talked about the striker being behind Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka in the pecking order. It's a tough situation for Edouard, who was a regular starter at times for Crystal Palace prior seasons, but now he can't even make the bench for a team that can't score and is about to be relegated.