Odsonne Edouard News: Scores in 2-1 defeat
Edouard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Lorient.
Edouard scored the team's only goal in the match which was his 10th in the league campaign. It was 28-year-old's third goal in the last six league fixtures. Edouard also made a block for the team.
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