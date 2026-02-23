Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Clean sheet against Getafe
Vlachodimos had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.
Vlachodimos would stop all three shots he faced on target Sunday, earning himself a clean sheet in the process. This breaks a long streak for the keeper, having gone eight straight games without a clean sheet. That said, he is up to four on the season in 21 appearances, facing Betis on March 1 in their next game.
