Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Clean sheet against Getafe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Vlachodimos had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Vlachodimos would stop all three shots he faced on target Sunday, earning himself a clean sheet in the process. This breaks a long streak for the keeper, having gone eight straight games without a clean sheet. That said, he is up to four on the season in 21 appearances, facing Betis on March 1 in their next game.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
