Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Concedes five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Vlachodimos had three saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-2 loss versus Barcelona.

Vlachodimos recorded three clearances and also conceded two penalties. He has accumulated seven saves and four clearances in the last four games, registering a clean sheet. Next, he takes on Valencia, who have netted seven times in the last five games.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
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