Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Concedes five
Vlachodimos had three saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-2 loss versus Barcelona.
Vlachodimos recorded three clearances and also conceded two penalties. He has accumulated seven saves and four clearances in the last four games, registering a clean sheet. Next, he takes on Valencia, who have netted seven times in the last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 7, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 7, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 4, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 4, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 2December 1, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More