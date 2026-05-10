Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Vlachodimos registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Vlachodimos made four saves and conceded only once. He has now totaled 10 saves and eight clearances across the last four games, conceding five goals. Next, he faces Villarreal in a crucial match that could help Sevilla avoid relegation.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
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