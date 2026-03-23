Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Concedes twice in defeat
Vlachodimos registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Valencia.
Vlachodimos repelled two of four Valencia shots on goal Saturday as Sevilla were eased past in a 2-0 defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran has produced nine saves and three clearances while averaging two goals conceded per appearance and recording one clean sheet. Vlachodimos is likely to feature between the sticks when Sevilla return to league play April 5 at Oviedo.
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