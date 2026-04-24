Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vlachodimos recorded one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Levante.

Vlachodimos allowed the second goal late in stoppage time, but only making one save is not a great look against a struggling Levante team. The goalkeeper could continue to struggle against Osasuna, a team which has scored 37 times in 32 matches.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
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