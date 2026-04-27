Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Five saves in defeat

Vlachodimos registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Osasuna.

Vlachodimos came up with five saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Osasuna, coming through with a handful of big stops to keep Sevilla within striking distance against a home side that piled on the pressure and dominated with 24 touches inside the box. He had no shot on Raul Garcia's 80th minute equalizer or Alejandro Catena's stoppage-time winner, as both finishes came from point-blank range off crosses that left him exposed. Vlachodimos will aim to bounce back in Monday's showdown with Real Sociedad as Sevilla remains locked in a high-stakes relegation battle.