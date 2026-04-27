Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Five saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vlachodimos registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Osasuna.

Vlachodimos came up with five saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Osasuna, coming through with a handful of big stops to keep Sevilla within striking distance against a home side that piled on the pressure and dominated with 24 touches inside the box. He had no shot on Raul Garcia's 80th minute equalizer or Alejandro Catena's stoppage-time winner, as both finishes came from point-blank range off crosses that left him exposed. Vlachodimos will aim to bounce back in Monday's showdown with Real Sociedad as Sevilla remains locked in a high-stakes relegation battle.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 7, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 7, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 4, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 4, 2023