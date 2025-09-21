Vlachodimos made four saves and conceded only from Carlos Vicente's 17th minute penalty as Sevilla won its second away game in a row in Saturday's clash against Alaves in Vitoria-Gasteiz. He was decisive as he denied a late Facundo Garces header in stoppage time and showed he could become the starting goalkeeper ahead of Orjan Nyland under coach Matias Almeyda. This game marked his first start in La Liga this season and he could start again against Villarreal on Tuesday which would confirm he has taken over the spot between the posts.