Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Makes one save

Vlachodimos registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Vlachodimos Made just a save while allowing one goal to Real Madrid on Sunday. He's conceded 20 goals in the last 12 appearances, only making 22 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Celt's Vigo for the last match of the season on Sunday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.