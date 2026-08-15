Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Makes two saves, earns win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Vlachodimos had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

It'd be a stretch to say Vlachodimos was at fault for the lone goal he conceded, as the goal was generated by a huge blunder from Arouna Sangante. The Greek goalkeeper was solid the rest of the way, and two penalties in the second half were enough to turn things around. Vlachodimos should stay in the XI moving forward as long as he stays healthy.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
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