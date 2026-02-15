Odysseas Vlachodimos News: No saves made
Vlachodimos recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.
Vlachodimos failed to make a single save while allowing one goal to Alaves on Saturday. He is still looking for his first league clean sheet of 2026, conceding 12 goals with 15 saves in six appearances. The keeper will travel to Getafe for the next game on Sunday, who have scored five goals on the last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 7, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 7, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 4, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 4, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 2December 1, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos See More