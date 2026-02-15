Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: No saves made

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Vlachodimos recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Vlachodimos failed to make a single save while allowing one goal to Alaves on Saturday. He is still looking for his first league clean sheet of 2026, conceding 12 goals with 15 saves in six appearances. The keeper will travel to Getafe for the next game on Sunday, who have scored five goals on the last five appearances.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
More Stats & News
