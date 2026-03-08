Odysseas Vlachodimos News: One save in draw

Vlachodimos recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Vlachodimos conceded the one goal with one save during the draw to Rayo on Sunday. He's allowed four goals in the last four appearances, making four saves with one high claim and a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will head to Barcelona for the next game on Mar 15, who have scored 12 goals in the last five contests. Vlachodimos allowed just one goal with seven saves during the last outing on Oct 5.