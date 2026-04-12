Odysseas Vlachodimos headshot

Odysseas Vlachodimos News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vlachodimos had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Vlachodimos made one save and conceded one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid, extending his run to six straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording 10 saves while conceding 12 goals without a clean sheet across his last six appearances, and will look to bounce back in the next match against Levante.

Odysseas Vlachodimos
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