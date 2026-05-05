Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Secures clean sheet
Vlachodimos recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.
Vlachodimos recorded one clearance and secured his fifth clean sheet of the campaign. In the last four games, he has made seven saves and six clearances, conceding five goals during that period. Next, he faces Espanyol, who have yet to win a game in 2026.
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