Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Steady after early letdowns

Vlachodimos registered one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Villarreal.

Vlachodimos didn't allow a goal after giving up two early in the match, helping Sevilla ultimately come back and win. He will likely face a more steady stream of shots in the next match against Real Madrid, a team which has scored 72 times in 36 La Liga games but might not have much to play for with the league title already decided.