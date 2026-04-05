Odysseas Vlachodimos News: Three saves vs Oviedo
Vlachodimos recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Oviedo.
Vlachodimos let in the lone goal in the match Sunday to take the loss. He's conceded 12 goals in the last seven league games, making 12 saves with four high claims in that span. The keeper will face off with Atletico for the next contest on Saturday, wh o have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.
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