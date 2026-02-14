Oihan Sancet Injury: Back available Sunday

Sancet (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, the club posted.

Sancet missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but was back in full team training Friday and is back in in the mix for Sunday's clash against Oviedo. That is a major boost for the Basques, as the playmaker is a locked-in starter up top when healthy and drives much of their attacking rhythm. His return comes at the right time, with the club entering the second stretch of the season and needing his creativity and final-third quality to spark the offense.