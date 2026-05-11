Oihan Sancet Injury: Out against Espanyol

Sancet (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's clash against Espanyol, with the club opting for caution while awaiting the full results of his MRI, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito.

Sancet sought to downplay concerns upon arriving for his scan, but Athletic Club preferred not to rush him back before having a clearer picture of his condition. The absence of the Navarrese midfielder is a notable blow for coach Ernesto Valverde, who loses a key creative presence in the attack. Alex Berenguer is expected to step in for the Wednesday fixture, with the full extent of the injury to be confirmed once the MRI results are available.