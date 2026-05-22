Oihan Sancet Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Sancet (hamstring) is not in the match squad for Saturday's visit to Real Madrid.

Sancet will end the season on the sidelines, missing his third consecutive game due to injury. The midfielder has struggled to find consistency in terms of both playing time and performance, with his total of four goals ranking fourth on the squad. If he can take advantage of the upcoming break to regain physical form, his talent may give Athletic a significant boost whenever he's ready to play. Until then, Unai Gomez will likely get the nod in the No. 10 role.